State Police urge drivers to beware of flooded roads

As rain continues across southwest Virginia, leading to flooded roads, Virginia State Police are advising drivers to be alert for flash flooding and standing water.

VSP urges drivers to check VDOT's 511 website or the 511 app for updated road conditions and closures.

Police remind drivers not to drive in flooded areas, as cars or other vehicles will not protect you from floodwaters. Especially after dark, flooded roads can be deceptive regarding how deep the water is and how fast it may be moving. Floodwaters can also hide debris.

Police say, "Vehicles of any size can be swept away or may stall in moving water. The message is simple: Turn Around. Don't Drown."

Virginia State Police have been responding all day Thursday across the Wytheville Division to calls of debris in the road and flooded roads. Troopers have been working with VDOT to close and clear affected roads.

Police say crashes have been at a minimum, as drivers have been driving appropriately for conditions.

