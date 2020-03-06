State lawmakers heading for overtime in General Assembly session

The calendar said Friday, but the House of Delegates was holding onto Thursday, as the General Assembly attempted to complete action on important legislation.

'We've had more bills this year, than I think I've ever seen," said Senator John Edwards (D-Roanoke), speaking with WDBJ7 Friday afternoon.

Lawmakers huddled in small groups, while House and Senate conferees tried to iron out their differences, and members of both chambers wondered when they might adjourn. But some big hurdles remain.

"The last I looked, we still had about 90 bills in conference, that have to be wrapped up and we still don't have a budget,"said Delegate Chris Head (R-Botetourt County). "And the word that I'm hearing is that we are still miles apart on having a budget to even look at or vote up or down. So it may be a while."

On Friday afternoon, the House of Delegates approved the constitutional amendment that would create an independent redistricting commission. The legislation passed by a narrow margin, after supporters of an unsuccessful amendment said the original measure is flawed.

There are other big issues still outstanding, including universal background checks on gun purchases, casino gambling and minimum wage legislation.

Lawmakers will reconvene at noon on Saturday.