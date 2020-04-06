State police investigating fatal Henry County crash

Virginia State Police are investigating a Henry County crash that left one person dead Sunday.

The two-vehicle crash took place just before 1 p.m. April 5 at the intersection of Route 650 and Route 697.

Police say the driver of a Ford Taurus was traveling on Route 697 when he failed to yield right of way at the intersection of Route 650. The driver of a GMC Terrain hit the Taurus.

63-year-old John Lee Scott of Axton, Va. was driving the Ford.; he was wearing his seatbelt, but died at the scene.

