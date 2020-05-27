State police investigating fatal crash in Wythe County

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Wythe County early Wednesday.

Just before 4 a.m., a driver going south on I-81 ran off the road near mile marker 63, coming to a stop on Radio Drive, which runs parallel to the interstate in the area.

The driver, 33-year-old Borve Carlyle Fisher, Jr. of Marion, was taken to Wytheville Community hospital for treatment. The passenger, 39-year-old Jessica G. Roberts, also of Marion, died at the scene. Neither was wearing a seatbelt.

Charges are pending.

