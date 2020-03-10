No charges filed in death of New River Valley Jail inmate

No charges will be filed in connection with the death of an inmate at the New River Valley Regional Jail.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office has finished its investigation, and has closed the case, based on findings of the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke and at the advisement of the City of Radford Commonwealth’s Attorney and Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Jail officials had asked for the investigation after September 11, 2019, Radford University Police responded to a call at a campus facility about 18-year-old Aris Eduardo Lobo-Perez of Culpeper. Police took him into custody shortly before midnight on a charge of public intoxication. He was taken to the New River Valley Regional Jail in Pulaski County, per protocal, according to state police.

The next morning, jail personnel went to offer him breakfast, but he turned it down. Shortly after, he was found unresponsive in his cell, where he was pronounced dead after efforts to revive him, according to state police.

The cause of death was ruled by a medical examiner to be accidental acute buprenorphine toxicity with the contribution of chronic asthma.

Buprenorphine is an opioid used to treat opioid addiction, acute pain, and chronic pain.

Radford University officials say Lobo-Perez was a freshman enrolled in classes for the Fall 2019 semester. He was majoring in Sports Management.

