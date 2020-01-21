State police looking for information on Glade Spring fire

Virginia State Police are looking for information related to a fire in the town of Glade Spring that took place January 16.

Just after 7 p.m., 911 received a call about a fire at a commercial building in the 100 block of East Glade Street. The entire building - which is separated into commercial and residential space - was damaged by the fire, but no one was in the building at the time.

The origin and cause of the fire are still under investigation, but does not seem to be suspicious in nature, according to state police.

The Glade Spring Police Department is assisting the VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Wytheville Field Office with the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact them at 276-889-7660 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

