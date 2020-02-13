State police respond to two crashes within minutes of each another in Smyth County

Virginia State Police responded to two crashes on I-81 in Smyth County early Thursday morning, just minutes between each other.

At 12:39 a.m., VSP responded to a two-vehicle crash in the median at miler marker 42. A Chevrolet Tahoe going south ran off the side of the road, crossed the median and hit a northbound tractor trailer, causing the big rig to overturn.

Both drivers were taken to Smyth County Community Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Minutes later, another crash involving a tractor trailer took place at miler marker 62. The crash between the big rig and a Dodge Ram truck caused the tractor trailer to run off the road and into the median.

The big rig driver was not injured; the driver of the Ram was taken to Smyth County Community Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The crashes remain under investigation by VSP.

