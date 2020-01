Virginia State Police are searching for a missing senior whose health may be in danger.

74-year-old Mario Robert Aversa suffers from a cognitive impairment. His disappearance poses a credible threat to his health.

He was last seen walking down Williamson Rd around 6:00 p.m. on January 1st.

Aversa was wearing a red plaid/checkered shirt, light blue jeans and a green trench coat.

Please contact Roanoke City Police with any information.