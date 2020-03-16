State senator requests Gov. Northam to call special session

Virginia’s State Senate Republican Leader has requested that Governor Ralph Northam calls a special session in response to the growing concerns and impacts related to the coronavirus.

Senator Thomas Norment Jr., who represents the Third District wrote a letter citing three specific purposes for the special session.

One of the purposes is to give the General Assembly the opportunity to take another look at the state’s projected revenue.

“As Senator (Stephen) Newman and I explained during last Thursday’s debate, the economic assumptions and revenue forecasts upon which this budget is based may no longer be operative,” Senator Norment said. “I have heard estimates that the school closings alone will cost $444 million. Those additional, unanticipated expenses, as well as revenue projections that may now be too robust necessitate a fresh look at our finances.”

He is also wants to discuss the creation of legislation that would limit an employer’s liability if they discover an employee has been exposed to the coronavirus and continued to work without telling the employer about the exposure.

Lastly, Norment is calling to enact legislation to grant local governments and regional commission greater latitude to conduct necessary business during the state of emergency.

