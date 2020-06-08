State to Inspect Lee Monument to ensure safe removal

The Department of General Services says the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond will be inspected to ensure safe removal.

Governor Northam announces removal of Lee statue

DGS says crews will be inspecting the monument Monday, but it will not be removed yet.

“This is an old and heavy piece. The massive statue weighs approximately 12 tons, stands 21 feet tall, and has been on a 40-foot pedestal for 130 years. Meticulous planning is required to remove an aging monument of this size and scale safely."

The department says it is working with public safety agencies to secure the area so crews can work. To ensure the safety of statue removal workers, neighbors and everyone exercising their First Amendment rights, DGS asks for cooperation and patience throughout the process.

Analytical work is expected to be completed by mid-day, according to the department. Traffic may be diverted during this time.

