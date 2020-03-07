VA to pay $900K settlement in fatal boating accident case

State officials have agreed to pay $900,000 to the family of a Virginia man who was charged but later cleared in a fatal boating accident.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the settlement between the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Drew Hall of Martinsville was made final last month.

The agreement came almost a year after a Pittsylvania County judge threw out Hall's conviction on a misdemeanor charge of improper boating because game department officers had withheld evidence that suggested a jet ski driver involved in the accident may have been at fault.