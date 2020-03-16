Statewide tornado drill rescheduled due to State of Emergency

A statewide tornado drill originally scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, will be postponed due to the State of Emergency declared over the coronavirus.

The National Weather Service and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management are hosting the drill to test the public warning systems throughout the Commonwealth and give Virginians the opportunity to prepare for future severe weather threats, according to a press release.

“When a tornado warning is issued, that isn’t the time to figure out how to keep your loved ones, coworkers, friends and neighbors safe,” State Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Stern said. “Virginians should use the statewide tornado drill on March 17 as an opportunity to test their tornado emergency procedures and discuss preparedness efforts for these deadly and unexpected storms which can touch down in Virginia throughout the year.”

Tornadoes can occur any time, but are more common in April through September.

The drill encourages communities to create a plan, know where to find shelter, and figure out ways to get important updates and alerts if they are impacted by the severe weather.

The National Weather Service and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management will work with affected stakeholders to re-schedule the 2020 tornado drill for a later date.

For more information about tornado preparedness visit the state’s emergency management website.

