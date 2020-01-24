Staunton will not consider a Second Amendment sanctuary status

Staunton will not be considering a Second Amendment sanctuary status.

City Councilwoman Andrea Oakes made a motion Thursday to hold an advertised public hearing on the issue. Council shot down that idea six-to-one.

Several council members talked about the oath they took to uphold the Constitution and follow the law which protects the Second Amendment.

Some said people have had the opportunity to speak and thanked them for doing so, and others encouraged the community to reach out to state legislators. Then the council narrowly passed a motion, four-to-three, to keep this issue off of future agendas.

