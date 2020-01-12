Staying mild with increasing sunshine today

Winds will remain breezy at times through midday then settle down by the afternoon with increasing sunshine and mild conditions.

Afternoon highs will feel more like late March than January, topping out in the low 60s in most areas.

Tonight, look for mainly clear skies with lows in the low 40s.

MONDAY

Skies remain partly sunny with another day of warm afternoon highs in the 60s. Clouds arrive Monday night with a chance of scattered showers.

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY

A very showery pattern is setting up with rain possible off and on along with very mild conditions. While it won't be raining constantly, there's a chance of rain just about each day. We'll know more on specific timing as we get closer.

NEXT WEEKEND

Much cooler, and some might argue colder, air arrives next weekend. It's part of a pattern shift than brings much more winter-like weather to the region for the second half of the month.

Some computer models are hinting at the possibility of a little snow early next Saturday, but other models are showing just rain. We'll have to monitor this for any potential it may bring us. It's still many days away.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.