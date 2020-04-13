Stolen motorcycle recovered in Franklin County, suspect facing multiple charges

A man was arrested in Franklin County after deputies found a stolen motorcycle in his possession.

The motorcycle was reported missing from Roanoke, and deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office located it at the Glade Hill Minute Market at 7350 Old Franklin Turnpike Saturday, April 11.

Inside, they found 35-year-old Kenneth Michael Caron standing at the register with a helmet in his hand. Caron had outstanding warrants and when a deputy attempted to arrest him a physical altercation ensued.

Caron was arrested on multiple Franklin County charges, including two counts of probation violation, grand larceny auto theft, resisting arrest and two counts of possession of schedule I or II drugs. He was also arrested on an outstanding charge in Roanoke County for disobedience/resisting an officer from March. He is being held at the Western Virginia Regional Jail without bond.

