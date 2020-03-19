Stolen tractor trailer filled with toilet paper

As many people search for paper products in stores, someone in North Carolina was driving a stolen tractor trailer full of toilet paper.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office followed the 18-wheeler along Interstate 40 near Whitsett to a warehouse Wednesday after the driver committed a motor vehicle violation.

Soon after, the truck was reported stolen and deputies learned it was carrying nearly 18,000 pounds of commercial, bathroom paper products.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is still on-going.

