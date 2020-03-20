Stores announce shopping hours dedicated to seniors

Stores have announced shopping hours dedicated to senior citizens.

-Publix will have senior shopping hours on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Publix pharmacies will open early at 7 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays

-Dollar General will be adjusting operating hours for the needs of senior citizens customers

-Walmart would be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. starting Sunday and until further notice.

-Whole Foods will open an hour early for senior customers.

-Target According to MarketWatch, Target will be dedicating the first hour each Wednesday for senior customers. They will be closing at 9 p.m. to restock and clean stores.

-Big Lots is reserving the first hour of each day for senior citizens and people who are the most vulnerable to the virus

-Fresh Market will open its stores from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for seniors and those who are the most at risk

