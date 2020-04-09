Storms are gone now the winds will increase for the rest of the day

Storms have exited the area now drier air will move in with increasing wind.

BREEZY AND COOLER THURSDAY

We'll see increasing sunshine today with increasing wind. A wind advisory will go in effect at 10AM through 8 PM this evening. Gusts may reach 45-50 mph. Highs west of the Blue Ridge will likely only warm into the 50s to low 60s while those to the east warm into the 60s before the colder air settles in. Temperatures will fall through the afternoon and get downright chilly by Thursday night with lows in the mid to upper 30s in many areas.

FRIDAY

A cool area of high pressure will bring sunny skies Friday but temperatures will be much cooler, only reaching the low-mid 50s. Winds will also remain breezy, gusting 25+mph at times. The mountains of West Virginia may even notice snow flurries.

As winds relax with dry, clear skies by Friday night, we could see lows get close enough to freezing for frost to form. This may cause some issues where the growing season has gotten underway. Set a reminder to watch for forecast Saturday night for possibly bringing those plants indoors. We’ll remind you.

SATURDAY

The start of the holiday weekend starts out dry, but remains chilly with highs in the upper 50s. The dry weather will be short-lived as a storm tracks across the country delivering our next chance of showers.

EASTER SUNDAY

A storm pulls moisture northward into the area from the Gulf of Mexico by Sunday. While there are still some uncertainties on the exact timing and amount of rain, this could end up being quite the soaker for the region. There’s even the risk of some flooding if it slows down or intensifies. Follow the weather closely as this will be our focus over the coming days.

MONDAY

The rain event heads out Monday with showers ending and winds increase. Temperatures warm back to the upper 60s and low 70s to start the week.

