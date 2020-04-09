Storms block roads, topple power lines Thursday

Along Goodview road Thursday Afternoon, two days worth of storms left a blocked road, snapped power poles, and two trapped residents.

"My wife's sitting over at the computer, and she's saying, well, 'there's a tree down! there's a tree down! Oh my god!' So I look on out, and sure enough, all this mess," said Kelly Vassi, pointing to a decades-old oak tree that fell just in front of his house, ripping down power poles and lines.

"All these wires came on down, dropped down, blocking the driveway," he said.

"This one really packed a one two punch for us," said Appalachian Power spokesperson Teresa Hall.

Hall says trouble started Wednesday, as powerful thunderstorms rolled across our region. Those were followed by strong winds, causing significant damage in the Roanoke and New River Valleys. According to Hall, at one point, nearly 15,000 Virginians were left in the dark.

But she says there is good news

"We're going to have some additional resources coming in here tomorrow to assist with restoration, so that's great," she said.

As of Thursday evening, Hall said most customers in the New River Valley, Lynchburg, Rocky Mount, Roanoke and surrounding areas shoul have power back on by 4pm Friday. Customers in and around the Henry and Patrick County areas should have power back no later than 10pm Friday.