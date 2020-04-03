Storytelling Festival goes online, after live performances were cancelled

A popular storytelling festival in Botetourt County had to cancel its live performances, but the event will still reach out to its audience this weekend.

The Sounds of the Mountains Storytelling Festival is a spring tradition at Camp Bethel.

Each year, the audience includes hundreds of students who attend the Friday morning performances, and others who come for sessions through Saturday night.

That isn't happening this year, but the festival will post five hours of material from the featured performers.

Alan Hoal is Chair of the Sounds of the Mountains Festival Committee.

"We wanted to preserve the festival as much as possible," he said, "because, you know, stories and storytelling right now in my mind are more important than ever."

The festival is a fundraiser for Camp Bethel, and while the videos are free to watch, the website will include links to support the camp, and the performers.

For more information, click on the following link:

Sounds of the Mountains Storytelling Festival

