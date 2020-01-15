Stray showers today followed by a windy late-week cold front

Watch for patchy dense fog this morning reducing visibility to almost zero for some.

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy and mild temperatures continue with some stray showers possible at just about any time Wednesday. However, it won't be raining all day. Just throw the umbrella in the car just in case.. Highs in the 50s and low 60s.

THURSDAY

A stronger cold front pushes into the region late Wednesday night into Thursday with temperatures starting to decrease behind it. Winds turn very strong Thursday, gusting over 30 mph at times. Afternoon highs will be in the low 50s. Overnight lows slip to the freezing mark.

FRIDAY

Increasing clouds are expected as another front moves closer late on Friday. Cooler air will linger over the area as a more organized round of moisture moves in early Saturday with lows around 32° or below.

SATURDAY

A quick-moving disturbance may bring us a brief round of wintry weather similar to what we had last Tuesday, starting as a mix and ending as rain. Meanwhile, a cold front and possible squall line may move through Saturday afternoon with more rain, gusty wind and perhaps a storm or two. This will usher in the next round of colder air.

At this point, the wind or severe risk doesn't appear to be as high as last weekend, but we'll monitor.

SUNDAY

Skies turn partly sunny with breezy conditions and highs only reaching the upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK

The colder air makes a comeback with several fronts taking temperatures down to the mid to upper 30s at times.

