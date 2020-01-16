Strong gusty winds today followed by a wintry weather event early Saturday

WIND ADVISORY

A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 7 a.m. to Midnight on Thursday. Winds could gust 30-50 mph. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

THURSDAY

Winds increase this morning gusting over 30 mph at times with mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will be in the low 50s. Colder air will move in bringing overnight lows down into the mid 20s.

FRIDAY

Increasing clouds are expected as another front moves closer late on Friday. Highs look to be in the 40s. Cooler air will linger over the area as a more organized round of moisture moves in early Saturday with lows around 30° or just below.

SATURDAY

A quick-moving disturbance may bring us a brief round of wintry weather early Saturday. We could see a quick burst of snow followed by a mix of sleet and freezing rain and ending as rain. Meanwhile, a cold front and possible squall line may move through Saturday afternoon with more rain, gusty wind and perhaps a storm or two. This will usher in the next round of colder air.

SUNDAY

Skies turn partly sunny with breezy conditions and highs only reaching the upper 30s and possibly a few 40s.

NEXT WEEK

The colder air makes a comeback with several fronts taking temperatures down to the mid to upper 30s at times early next week.

