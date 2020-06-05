Strong to severe storms are possible again today

More strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has place the eastern 2/3 of our area under a marginal risk of severe weather later today.

FRIDAY

The weak frontal boundary lingers near our area which will help fire off another round of afternoon showers and storms. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side. Main threat from any stronger storms would be localized flash flooding, hail and strong damaging wind gusts. Highs on Friday will climb into the mid 80s.

WEEKEND

Right now the upcoming weekend is looking pretty nice. We’ll end up with a mix of sun and clouds with pop-up afternoon showers and storms especially Saturday. Highs over the weekend will climb into the mid and upper 80s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK

Quiet weather returns as we head toward Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 80s. We'll continue to track Cristobal. If Cristobal would bring us any rain it looks like it wouldn't arrive until at least Wednesday or Thursday.

