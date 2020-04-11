Strong to severe storms possible late Sunday night

TONIGHT

Clouds will gradually increase overnight ahead of our next system expected to move in Sunday. With clouds overhead, lows are not expected to drop below freezing across our area. Most will see temperatures fall into the upper 30s to mid 40s Sunday morning. No rain is expected during this time.

EASTER SUNDAY

Confidence continues to increase that a complex storm will pull northward out of the southern states and intensify rapidly as it moves toward the Ohio Valley late Sunday into Monday. This will push a front east and may lead to a severe weather outbreak across the deep south Just how much severe weather we see here depends on a few things, mostly on how cool and cloudy we remain on Sunday. The more clouds and cool air, the fewer severe storms. The more sun and warmth, the more likelihood things will get stormy. Here's a breakdown of what to expect.

TIMING: Easter Sunday will actually begin dry and likely remain that way until the afternoon. Showers will develop early in the afternoon to the southwest on Sunday and increase in coverage late Sunday evening into Sunday night. Storm chances will rise by the evening and continue into Monday morning. The system should move out Monday morning, but we may need to be prepared for potential severe weather during the night.

Here are the various threats and confidence levels.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS [Possible]: The region remains in a "Slight Risk" or level 2 out of 5 for severe weather for Sunday. This includes severe thunderstorms that may contain damaging wind gusts, hail and an isolated tornado. While we don't expect anything like they'll see down south this weekend, we shouldn't let our guard down.

STRONG WIND GUSTS [Likely] Even without the severe storms, winds are going to increase as the storm intensifies rapidly. This means it's going to get windy again for nearly everyone. Wind advisories may be issued for Sunday into Monday.

HEAVY RAIN [Likely] While everyone one won't experience flooding issues, there will be a lot of water in the clouds. If it gets squeezed out, some areas could easily get 2-3"+ of rain in 24hrs. The greatest risk is along the Southern Blue Ridge where there is a Moderate Risk for excessive rainfall. If you live along creeks and streams, follow the forecast closely. A Flood Watch may be issued by the National Weather Service based on current rain forecast totals.

The entire WDBJ7 weather team will be in this weekend monitoring the situation. Check the forecast often.

-Have a way to get any warnings. Download the WDBJ7 Weather app. Put in your location. Leave notifications ON, including Station Alerts, and be sure your phone volume is turned up to get alerts.

- If you live along a stream, check the forecast often. Things change (good/bad) and we will pass those along to you.

REMEMBER: WATCHES (Severe storm/Tornado/Flood) mean that conditions are possible for the event type to occur. A WARNING means the event type is likely or already occurring.

MONDAY

The rain event heads out Monday with showers ending and winds staying gusty. Temperatures warm back to the upper 60s and low 70s to start the week.

TUESDAY

Sunshine returns with highs climbing to the upper 50s. More chilly air appears to be on the way later next week.

