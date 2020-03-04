Strong turnout in Roanoke City helps Biden to victory

Inside Highland Park Elementary, there's no rest for the weary on Super Tuesday.

"It is a very long day," said poll worker Rachel Ruhlan.

Ruhlan and others manned their stations starting at 5am, doing what they could to ensure Virginia's Presidential Primary ran smoothly.

"So we have to make sure there's lots of signs directing people here. We have to get our laptops set up and make sure they're working. That's a very critical piece of it," she said.

Those laptops are there to check the registration of every one of the thousands who came to the polls, both at Highland Park and around the city.

In total, turnout in Roanoke City topped 20%, with 13,299 people coming out to vote. Former Vice President Joe Biden was the clear favorite, snagging just over 51% of the city's vote. Sen. Bernie Sanders came in second, at 26%, and Elizabeth Warren third, with 11%.

"This has been a very busy day. We haven't really had time to rest," said Manuel Dotson Jr.

Dotson, a member of the Roanoke City Democratic Committee, helped get voters to the polls Tuesday, and reminded folks that many of the candidates on Tuesday's ballot are no longer in the race.

That didn't stop people from voting for those candidates. Nine former democratic contenders picked up votes, including former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, who got a single vote.

