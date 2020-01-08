Strong winds develop today with lots of sunshine

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for most of the Southwest and Central Virginia starting 6am this morning for gusts that may top 40 mph at times, especially in the higher elevations. We also have a HIGH WIND WARNING for Grayson county where you could find a few wind gusts to 60mph. Sporadic power outages are possible.

WEDNESDAY

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for most of Southwest and Central Virginia starting 6am this morning for gusts that may top 40 mph at times, especially in the higher elevations. We also have a HIGH WIND WARNING for Grayson county where you could find a few wind gusts to 60mph. Sporadic power outages are possible.

Aside from the wind, afternoon highs will reach the upper 40s with lots of sunshine.

THURSDAY

Breezy conditions will continue with increasing clouds during the afternoon. Our highs will climb into the mid 40s.

FRIDAY

Models are showing another wet system pulling in mild and rainy conditions with highs in the 50s and 60s Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This is the start of a very wet pattern that brings rain every few days.

Most of Friday will be dry with afternoon highs in the low 50s. Showers develop late Friday and become more numerous into Friday night.

SATURDAY

We remain in the warm side of the front with temperatures soaring nearly 20° above average Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Rain will continue off and on during the day, with around .50" or more possible.

SUNDAY

Any showers will taper off early with partly sunny skies. We remain mild with afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK

A very soggy pattern is setting up for next week with rain possible every few days along with very mild conditions.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.