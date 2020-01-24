Officials work to secure structure of former Bedford Middle School

"Do not enter." That's what officials will tell you at the former Bedford Middle School right now.

WDBJ7 photo

"We'll secure the building and try to stabilize it to the point where we can assess it a little better," said Gary McIver, Town of Bedford Building Official.

The remnants of yesterday's blaze stain the bricks of this landmark.

The roof that once housed this building is no more - in fact, you can see through busted windows to where it once would have been.

"There was a lot of fire, obviously, and a lot of weight put on the floor beams, floor structures. So, there are parts of where the second floor did collapse into the first floor," said Leo George III, Bedford County Fire Marshal.

A crew from Consolidated Steel Erectors brought in a crane Friday morning to put steel beams in place.

"First thing we need to do is get this wall secured and once the folks give us the go ahead that their work is done and we don't have to worry about that collapsing on us, then I can get my investigators in and we can start working on the area we need to work in," said George.

But despite the damage done, there may be new life to come.

"The wood framed areas from the old framing methods obviously are gone. So, could they be replaced? Possibly," said McIver.

And as for now, the building doesn't look to be coming down anytime soon.

"They are very, very hopeful that they're still going to be able to get in there and rebuild the building," said George.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.