Structure fire leaves one without home in Danville

The Danville Fire Department found a piece of furniture on fire Sunday in the 300 block of Arnette Blvd.

According to a release, crews responded after 1 p.m. to a report of a structure fire and saw medium level smoke leaving the home. They helped the resident exit and proceeded to put out the fire and remove the smoke.

No structural damage was sustained, but the effects of the smoke left the home uninhabitable. The American Red Cross is helping the resident who has been displaced.

According to the Danville Fire Department, the cause of the fire has been deemed to be improperly discarded smoking materials.

Crews were on scene for just over an hour.

