Student sues Virginia Military Institute over alleged hazing

Associated Press: A former Virginia Military Institute student is suing the school, alleging he was waterboarded, assaulted and forced to wrestle another student while partially clothed.

The lawsuit (copy attached to this story) says the 2018 incident prompted the student to withdraw from the school.

The man's lawyer told The Washington Post he is referred to only as John Doe because he is worried the lawsuit will affect his future and because he fears retribution from military institute leaders.

Col. Stewart MacInnis, a VMI spokesman, said the school denies the allegations. He said cadets are trained to prevent and report hazing and sexual misconduct.

WDBJ7 Staff: A lawsuit (copy attached to this story) has been filed against Virginia Tech by a student who says he was accused of hazing another student at a team-building event in 2019.

The complaint reads, "Essentially, the student said that he or she was made to perform various calisthenics during the event, followed by “blood pinning,” or the placement of a small pin commemorating participation in the event, and that such activity allegedly constituted hazing."

Student Darrien Brown filed the suit, saying he was not given the name of the accuser or given the chance to question him, and thus was denied the right to due process during the investigation.

Brown was suspended for two semesters, making him face, according to the suit, permanent blemish to his record and loss of his full military

scholarship, which will jeopardize graduating as scheduled, and he will not be able to honor his contract to join the Army."

