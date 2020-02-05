Students, community work to curb addictions that overshadow mental health issues

Substance abuse and mental health were at the center of conversation in the New River Valley Tuesday night.

“I see too many people at my age already vaping and substance abuse at this age,” said Aralyn Blake, an eighth grade student at Blacksburg Middle School. “I know it’s a problem in my community, and we need to do something about it.”

Blake was one of about a dozen students that wanted to be part of a community conversation on the topic. Blake said she took part in this conversation because she wants to help her peers turn away from what could become deadly addictions to things like vaping.

“They feel like this is the only way they can get help,” she said.

Students answered questions in the most recent 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey that was given in the district. It showed that 35 percent of middle school students said it’s easy to get vaping products, and over three quarters of high school students said the same.

This is a product that’s illegal to people under 21 in Virginia.

“Our biggest concern with the students is that we are definitely seeing an increase in our kids,” said Pam Ray of the Virginia Department of Health. “If they tend to start really young, they get addicted faster, so by the time they’re in high school they are in true nicotine addiction.”

Ray spent a lot of time showing what some of these devices look like. She drove home the point that it will take a community effort to help kids who are becoming addicted.

“We need to come together as a community and make our kids understand the health implications of their choices and see if we can keep them healthy,” Ray said.

It’s a conversation the students in attendance said needs to be guided by their peers.

“Students don’t take it as seriously if it’s coming from someone older, but when it’s coming from one of their peers, they really start to listen and really take it seriously,” Blake said.

Ray said the answer is not shaming the kids who are addicted by suspending them or sending them home. Rather, she said we need to work as a community to lessen their exposure to these products that could potentially get them addicted to a worse drug or quantity of nicotine down the road.

Montgomery County Public Schools have an anonymous tip line. You can find it here: http://www.mcps.org/parents/tipline

There are also upcoming youth mental health and first aid trainings on Feb. 11, Mar. 26, April 25 and May 5. More information is available by emailing katedaby@mcps.org.

