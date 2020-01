No students were hurt in a crash involving a Bedford County school bus.

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday on Bold Branch Road near Feldspar Road.

A spokesperson for Bedford County Schools said middle or high school students were on the bus at the time, but no one was hurt.

It is still unknown if any other vehicles were involved in the crash, or if other drivers were hurt.

