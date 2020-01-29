Study: Carilion Clinic contributes billions to Virginia economy

Carilion Clinic generated more than $3.2 billion and nearly 24,000 jobs for Virginia’s economy in 2018, according to an economic impact study released Wednesday by Carilion and The University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service’s Center for Economic and Policy Studies.

“Carilion plays a vital role in the health and well-being of the communities we serve as well as the state’s economic health,” said Nancy Howell Agee, president and CEO of Carilion. “This study provides a snapshot of our operations, and it’s encouraging to see the ripple effect that extends far beyond our walls.”

The study's findings point to continued growth of Carilion’s employee base, payroll, and investments in local business. According to a statement, "There is also a ripple effect as a growing number of employees and their families purchase goods and services. Taking these factors into consideration, the study finds that for every ten Carilion jobs, another eight jobs are created in the Commonwealth."

“Looking back over the last decade or more, it’s not surprising to see these numbers,” said Steve Arner, Carilion’s executive vice president and chief operating officer. “As the largest private employer west of Richmond and a provider of care to more than a million people, our responsibility to the community drives our decisions and resulting growth.”

In fiscal year 2018, Carilion employed 13,317, according to Carilion. The health system contracted with an additional 4,106 Virginians as vendors. Employee household spending supported another 6,296 jobs throughout the Commonwealth, according to the report.

Read full report here.