Study: Coffee less likely to affect sleep quality than alcohol

(KOSA)
By Kelvin Whitehurst
Published: Aug. 8, 2019 at 11:03 AM EDT
A new study shows that drinking coffee before bedtime does not affect the quality of sleep.

A study published by

, studied the effects that different substances had on sleep quality such as alcohol, caffeine and nicotine.

While it may feel as though coffee can give us the nighttime jitters, people who use nicotine and alcohol use within 4 hours before bedtime are more susceptible to sleep fragmentation in the night, according to the study.

The research, conducted at Harvard was a collaboration between three other colleges, to study how different substances can impact sleep.

