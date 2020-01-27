Study: Does owning a home really make you happier?

Seventy-nine percent of people in a recent survey from Bank of America said owning a homemade them a better person - not just financially, but mentally. They reported starting new hobbies and strengthening relationships with loved ones.

If you’re considering buying a home for the first time, Bank of America’s Richmond market president, Victor Branch, says do your homework, learn the mortgage process and talk to a mortgage lender. He says you may even find out you qualify for a home buyers assistance program to help with that down payment.

“I advise people to reach out to an agency like a housing opportunity made equal or come into our mortgage office and talk to us and we can connect you with the right people to get you started in the process,” said Branch.

And if you buy in a neighborhood that is revitalizing - there are some programs that could top 17,000 in down payment assistance. It just takes research and time to make sure you understand the mortgage process.

