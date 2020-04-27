Study shows VA is eighth most difficult state for social distancing

If you were wondering where the Commonwealth stacks up against the rest of the country in terms of challenges that come along with social distancing, you at least have some kind of number now to put with it.

CBS3 in the coastal area of Virginia and northeast North Carolina shared a link to a report made by the personal-finance website WalletHub that quantifies a few numbers to determine states where social distancing is most difficult.

A total of 13 metrics were used in the study across the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Difficulty of Social Distancing in Virginia (1=Most Difficult, 25=Avg.):

-16th – Share of Population Physically Active

-1st – Share of Consumer Expenditures Related to Social Activities (pre-COVID-19)

-23rd – Travel & Tourism Consumer Spending per Capita

-22nd – Volunteer Rate

"Social Distancing Survey Findings

-Online shopping is a popular stress reliever: 36 million Americans use online shopping as their number one way to cope with social distancing.

-Nearly half the population still ventures outside: 48 percent of Americans go outside at least once a day while self-quarantining.

-Women worry more: Women are 40 percent more likely to feel anxious than men due to social distancing.

-People want to see family most: 34 percent of Americans are most looking forward to seeing family once this is over, more than the amount that are most excited to see friends or go out to eat.

-Most Americans use masks: 60 percent of Americans are now wearing face masks due to the coronavirus.

Social distancing provides an opportunity to build skills: Almost 29 million Americans are using the social distancing time to learn something new."

North Carolina ranked at number 15 on the list.

