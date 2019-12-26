Sudan's Christians enjoy holiday amid hope for new freedoms

Members of a Sudanese Christian community were able to celebrate Christmas with a joyous march for the first time in years.

Under authoritarian former President Omar al-Bashir, the event had been suspended. But he was ousted from power in April. Now Sudan appears to be on a fragile path to democracy and religious freedom.

Members of the Bahri Evangelical Church paraded through the streets of Khartoum on Monday wearing “I Love Jesus” T-shirts or colorful robes. They sang hymns as bystanders cheered them on. One Muslim woman says she is happy to see that “freedom is back” in Sudan.