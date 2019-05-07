Summer gets a little sweeter with new Dairy Queen mini Blizzard flights

Can’t decide what Blizzard to get from Dairy Queen? Well, they decided to give everyone a little help by introducing the “Mini Blizzard Treat Flights.”

The new mini flights are available throughout the month of May and on through August at participating locations.

The flights are still your usual Dairy Queen Blizzard, it just includes a cardboard cup holder that lets you hold three mini Blizzards.

In addition to the mini Blizzard flights, DQ will introduce six new

Summer Blizzard Treats

lasting through the summer months:

• Caramel Cannonball

• OREO Cookie Jar

• Brownie Dough

• S'mores

• Cotton Candy

• Summer Berry Cheesecake.

This all comes shortly after the newly released

announced last month.