Summer-like pattern brings heat, humidity and scattered storms

Watch out for some patchy fog early this morning. Temperatures are starting off in the 50s and 60s.

FRIDAY

Much warmer air moves in Friday with highs easily reaching the low 80s along with increased humidity. Most storms and showers will remain west of the region on Friday with lots of sunshine.

THE WEEKEND

The weekend temperatures will be almost summer-like as highs reach the mid 80s. The warmth, combined with humid air, will allow for scattered showers and storms to develop mainly in the afternoon and evening.

WILL THE WEEKEND BE A WASHOUT: No way. However, you should have an indoor backup where you can seek shelter should storms develop near you.

WILL THEIR BE ANY SUNSHINE? There will be some sunshine, especially during the middle of the day and early afternoon. That's before the clouds and showers start building. Use sunscreen if you'll be outdoors for a prolonged period of time.

NEXT WEEK

The weekend front slowly pushes east on Monday bringing a better chance of showers and storms along with slightly cooler temperatures.

We'll quickly warm back to the 80s by the middle of next week.

