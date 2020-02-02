Sunday is a very rare palindrome day

Along with being Groundhog Day and Super Bowl Sunday, today is special for another reason: The date is an extra rare, eight-digit palindrome.

A palindrome is defined as a word, phrase or sequence that reads the same forward as backward.

One example is the word “madam.” Another is Sunday’s date, if it’s written as 02/02/2020.

What makes this palindrome date extra special is that it’s a palindrome in the MM/DD/YEAR format, the American date system, and the DD/MM/YEAR format, which is used in many other countries, making it a global eight-digit palindrome.

It’s the only time such a palindrome date will occur this century, and it’s the first such palindrome date since 11/11/1111, more than 900 years ago, the Washington Post reports.

