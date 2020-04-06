Children injured by glass after reported Bedford County shooting, suspect arrested

One man is in custody after a reported shooting in Bedford County Sunday night.

Bedford County 911 received a call just after 7 p.m. reporting two people had been shot on Old Country Rd. Sheriff’s deputies, Virginia State Police and Bedford County Fire and Rescue responded.

Two victims, a 12-year-old and a 5-year-old, were taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The sheriff’s office says it appears the injuries were possibly caused by broken window glass of the vehicle they were sitting in at the time of the shooting.

Their conditions have not been released.

Ricky Blake, 45, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and two counts of felonious malicious wounding. He is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Bedford Adult Detention Center without bond.

