Sunny, but still breezy Monday

WIND ADVISORY

A Wind Advisory will go remain in effect until 10AM Monday for Floyd, Carroll, and Grayson Counties. Winds could reach 20-30 mph with gusts to 50.

THIS EVENING/TONIGHT

Gusty northwest winds will hang around overnight and through Monday afternoon. Cloud coverage will decrease becoming partly cloudy for much of the night. A few stray showers are possible in the late evening hours. Lows will fall into the upper 30s to near 50 east.

MONDAY & TUESDAY

Clouds will be around in the morning, but quickly decrease becoming mostly sunny into the afternoon Monday. Winds will remain breezy out of the northwest keeping highs cool in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

On Tuesday winds will be much lighter and highs will return mostly into the 60s and low 70s. We will remain dry both days.

WEDNESDAY

Another system moves across the U.S. and will move into our area bringing rain for the afternoon and evening hours. Winds will also be breezy out of the south ahead of the front. Rain will continue through Thursday morning. Highs in the 60s to near 70.

END OF THE WEEK

A few showers linger early on Thursday, but will clear out late in the day. High pressure builds in bringing sunshine for Friday into the weekend with temperatures slowly climbing.

