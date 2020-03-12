Sunny early followed by some strong storms late tonight

THURSDAY

Look for sunshine early Thursday. This will help warm us back up into the 60s. Clouds will enter during the day with shower chances holding off until late in the evening.

Wetter weather will return Thursday night into early Friday with our best chance of rain. Some of that rain could fall heavily at times overnight with a few storms stronger possible overnight. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the western part of our area under a Marginal Risk for severe weather late tonight. Have a way of getting alerts.

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy conditions continue with another chance of a few showers. Our highs will climb into the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

We'll continue to see more clouds than sunshine with about a 30-40% chance of showers each day as temperatures cool down. Highs over the weekend will only climb into the mid 50s Saturday and upper 40s Sunday. We don't anticipate any flooding issues even with the multi-day event. Amounts should generally be an 0.75" or less for most locations.

MONDAY & TUESDAY

We'll continue with the trend of a few showers each day with highs in the 50s on Monday and back into the 60s by Tuesday.

