Sunshine continues with warming temperatures

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Fair weather continues thanks to high pressure overhead. Winds will remains breezy Friday but slacken some Saturday. As for highs, expect temperatures about five degrees warmer than what we saw Thursday. Highs generally will be in the mid 60s to low 70s both days. No rain is in the forecast.

SUNDAY

A few more clouds roll in on Sunday along with an isolated chance for a shower or thunderstorm as a weak front passes through our region. Highs will climb into the lower 70s.

MONDAY

Another mild day with mostly sunny skies. Highs warm into the 70s area-wide. Only a slight chance of a shower or storm late.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

Better rain chances arrive with a more active weather pattern. Scattered showers and storms will be possible both days. Highs warm well into the 70s.

