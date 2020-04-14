Sunshine early followed by more showers late

TUESDAY

We start off mostly sunny with increasing clouds through the day. A fast moving system will again slide to our South and bring a return of some rain showers. Showers look to slide in from the Northwest and could start in late today. Snow could mix in over in the mountains. Highs look to reach the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Showers and a mix of snow will continue to transitions through the region bringing light showers to many locations with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Some light snow could even makes it's way across the I-81 corridor as the moisture exits the region Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY

This fast moving system moves out in the morning and we will likely see decreasing clouds in the afternoon. Afternoon highs will climb into the lower 50s.

THURSDAY

We should see a good amount of sunshine with highs approaching 60 degrees once again.

FRIDAY

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance for a few passing showers in the afternoon. Our highs will climb into the upper 60s to near 70.

WEEKEND

A few showers are possible early Saturday, but other than that the weekend is looking pretty nice with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

