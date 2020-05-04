Sunshine returns today with more rain tomorrow

MONDAY

Sunshine returns along with breezy NW winds. Highs will be cooler than what we saw Sunday returning to the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TUESDAY

Showers and a few rumbles return early Tuesday morning. Rain chances will continue through the afternoon and into the night. Highs on Tuesday will be much cooler due to the clouds and rain. Expect highs only in the 40s west to low 50s east.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy to start with a chance for morning showers. Highs hold in the 50 and 60s for most. We should get some sunny breaks late.

THURSDAY

Beautiful sunshine returns with highs climbing into the mid 60s.

FRIDAY

Another chance for a few showers moves in Friday under mainly cloudy skies. Our high on Friday climbs into the lower 60s.

WEEKEND

Mother's Day weekend does look sunny & dry, but fairly cool with highs only in the 50s and 60s. Frost will certainly be possible west of the Blue Ridge both mornings.

