Super Tuesday voters reconsider candidates after presidential race slims

After a close presidential race in 2016, Montgomery County Democrats are hoping to choose a candidate who will bring the party to the White House in 2020.

“We need to get our democracy back,” voter Brett Jackson said.

Jackson, along with thousands of other people, have hit the polls in Montgomery County for Super Tuesday.

They all have their own reasons to fill out their ballot.

“I think it is important to be represented,” voter Hunter Hansen said.

In 2016 it was a close race between candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

According to Politico, Clinton edged out Trump by about 1 percent, with 46.9 percent of Montgomery County voters choosing Clinton versus 45.6 percent choosing Trump.

This year, Democrats hope to have more of a lead.

“I was unhappy with what happened in the last election and so I wanted to make sure that I can do my part,” voter Larissa Gimmy said.

Those reasons look to be driving a larger turnout for this year’s primary compared to the 2016 Democratic primary.

County Election officials said there have been more absentee ballots submitted and in-person voters showing up to the polls.

However, as more candidates drop out of the race, some voters have been forced to reconsider how they want to fill out their ballots.

“We are down to just a few and my favorites are gone, but there are still some good ones left,” voter Richard Veillux said.

If you chose a candidate who’s suspended his or her campaign, your vote will still count, elections officials said.

“They’ll be in the tally at the end of the day, people might like to have their vote back if they know their person is no longer in the race, but that’s not possible,” Chief Elections Officer Richard Langford said.

Voters have until 7 p.m. to vote in Montgomery County.

