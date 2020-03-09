Super worm moon continues to light up night sky

The great light show that started last week is still underway, as long as the weather stays clear.

Mother Nature is offering stargazers a super worm moon, which is a combination of two things – a super moon and a worm moon.

A super moon is a new or full moon that happens at the time of the month when the moon is closest to Earth in its orbit.

That means it looks extra big and bright.

The worm moon is just another name for the March’s full moon.

“At this time of the year, the ground begins to soften enough for earthworm casts to reappear, inviting robins and other birds to feed—a true sign of spring,” The Old Farmer’s Almanac says.

It’s also called the Lenten moon, crow moon, crust moon, chaste moon, sugar moon or sap moon, depending on where you live.

Officially, the full moon peaks at 1:48 p.m. EDT Monday afternoon when the sun is out. But it will look full much longer – through Tuesday night.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.