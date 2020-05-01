$238.6 million in CARES Act funding announced for VA schools

Virginia public schools will receive $238.6 million in federal funding under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Recovery and Economic Security Act.

The CARES Act was approved by Congress and signed into law on March 27.

Ninety percent of the funding, more than $214.7 million, will go to the commonwealth’s school divisions. Amounts for each division are based on the formula used to allocate funding for schools under Title I of the Every Student Succeeds Act.

Ten percent, about $23.9 million, is reserved for statewide efforts to expand distance learning by increasing access to technology, and through the development of resources for students, families and educators.

“The CARES Act funding will enable our schools to move forward with initiatives to address gaps and inequities that have been brought into clear focus as a result of COVID-19,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane. “The emergency funding will also sustain the ongoing efforts of school divisions to keep students connected with learning while schools are closed, and respond to their emotional and mental health needs.”

Potential initiatives include:

- Expansion of the Virtual Virginia online learning program to grades pre-K-12, including online courses, professional learning opportunities and digital content for school divisions

- Expansion of instructional content and lessons offered by Virginia public television stations

- Expansion of GoOpenVA openly licensed education resource platform to support online instruction and resources related to academic content missed this spring due to the closure of schools

- Regional and division-level grants to support teacher training and professional development for teachers who serve at-risk populations, including distance learning and remote services for students with disabilities

- Targeted, needs-based grants to school divisions to increase internet access, provide funding for technology equipment, educational materials and other remote learning resources

- Development or purchase of a statewide learning management system that can be accessed remotely by all Virginia educators

Approved uses for the funding include, but are not limited to, the following:

- Services and expenses directly related to the pandemic, such as cleaning of schools and other facilities

- Expenses related to providing extended learning opportunities, including summer and after-school programs

- Instructional and support services for economically disadvantaged students, students with disabilities, homeless students, migrant students, students in foster care, and racial and ethnic minority students

- Expenses related to expanding and improving distance learning options for all students

- Mental health services

- Career and technical education

CARES Act allocations to school divisions and other educational agencies are as follows:

· Accomack County — $1,713,822.36

· Albemarle County — $1,268,193.06

· Alexandria — $3,631,222.12

· Alleghany County — $507,038.88

· Amelia County — $288,826.84

· Amherst County — $821,580.85

· Appomattox County — $450,295.00

· Arlington County — $2,065,392.31

· Augusta County — $1,120,251.15

· Bath County — $73,903.89

· Bedford County — $1,288,950.83

· Bland County — $18,646.66

· Botetourt County — $331,218.41

· Bristol — $1,142,301.89

· Brunswick County — $664,211.12

· Buchanan County — $1,210,035.85

· Buckingham County — $580,167.95

· Buena Vista — $210,781.68

· Campbell County — $1,320,250.91

· Caroline County — $751,173.29

· Carroll County — $889,205.44

· Charles City County — $148,233.81

· Charlotte County — $609,305.37

· Charlottesville — $1,204,810.29

· Chesapeake — $6,280,543.81

· Chesterfield County — $5,636,406.31

· Clarke County — $150,407.63

· Colonial Beach — $257,035.97

· Colonial Heights — $504,406.81

· Covington — $209,881.54

· Craig County — $150,675.36

· Culpeper County — $1,239,167.69

· Cumberland County — $390,636.42

· Danville — $3,220,926.23

· Department of Juvenile Justice — $142,983.39

· Dickenson County — $764,673.05

· Dinwiddie County — $668,369.21

· Essex County — $413,664.97

· Fairfax County — $21,088,893.02

· Falls Church — $38,148.96

· Fauquier County — $695,782.57

· Floyd County — $393,774.17

· Fluvanna County — $302,655.46

· Franklin — $626,670.64

· Franklin County — $1,492,694.30

· Frederick County — $1,162,163.53

· Fredericksburg — $881,743.13

· Galax — $494,144.38

· Giles County — $389,204.58

· Gloucester County — $633,644.36

· Goochland County — $255,214.19

· Grayson County — $578,884.29

· Greene County — $362,894.14

· Greensville County — $821,079.24

· Halifax County — $1,324,867.48

· Hampton — $5,873,321.17

· Hanover County — $927,656.89

· Harrisonburg — $1,261,515.63

· Henrico County — $9,293,830.67

· Henry County — $2,128,914.30

· Highland County — $43,540.72

· Hopewell — $1,485,103.36

· Isle of Wight County — $536,829.84

· King and Queen County — $171,617.07

· King George County — $336,540.56

· King William County — $202,411.25

· Lancaster County — $340,612.41

· Lee County — $1,403,765.18

· Lexington — $52,044.52

· Loudoun County — $1,282,207.94

· Louisa County — $783,289.86

· Lunenburg County — $472,088.46

· Lynchburg — $3,311,790.46

· Madison County — $319,527.87

· Manassas — $1,066,318.18

· Manassas Park — $276,815.39

· Martinsville — $939,212.89

· Mathews County — $165,484.24

· Mecklenburg County — $1,187,389.23

· Middlesex County — $295,177.20

· Montgomery County — $1,546,920.40

· Nelson County — $429,944.98

· New Kent County — $217,575.00

· Newport News — $9,605,772.18

· Norfolk — $12,665,678.94

· Northampton County — $595,390.85

· Northumberland County — $412,868.17

· Norton — $220,386.97

· Nottoway County — $701,234.10

· Orange County — $623,387.63

· Page County — $736,593.49

· Patrick County — $567,671.28

· Petersburg — $2,619,379.52

· Pittsylvania County — $1,927,445.27

· Poquoson — $56,089.54

· Portsmouth — $5,336,804.60

· Powhatan County — $236,490.00

· Prince Edward County — $801,046.31

· Prince George County — $534,073.17

· Prince William County — $9,260,965.99

· Pulaski County — $867,331.61

· Radford — $280,586.07

· Rappahannock County — $145,156.14

· Richmond — $13,251,928.45

· Richmond County — $249,706.68

· Roanoke — $5,925,872.65

· Roanoke County — $1,095,848.13

· Rockbridge County — $452,254.13

· Rockingham County — $1,417,685.20

· Russell County — $1,051,083.18

· Salem — $454,470.89

· Scott County — $669,819.49

· Shenandoah County — $965,090.43

· Smyth County — $1,118,606.75

· Southampton County — $495,235.09

· Spotsylvania County — $2,420,333.63

· Stafford County — $1,547,757.83

· Staunton — $703,424.63

· Suffolk — $2,919,033.01

· Surry County — $173,936.20

· Sussex County — $430,345.98

· Tazewell County — $1,471,287.87

· Virginia Beach — $10,110,336.67

· Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind — $75,390.40

· Warren County — $798,325.92

· Washington County — $1,515,255.53

· Waynesboro — $875,533.27

· West Point — $42,321.78

· Westmoreland County — $574,982.34

· Williamsburg-James City County — $1,163,874.18

· Winchester — $959,388.84

· Wise County — $ 1,837,421.01

· Wythe County — $852,633.01

· York County — $592,235.54

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.