Superintendent resigns from Danville Public Schools

The superintendent of Danville Public Schools has resigned, with an announcement made at a special meeting of the school board Thursday.

Stanley B. Jones has served as superintendent since July 1, 2015.

As required by his contract, Jones will be paid a year’s salary of $175,000, plus $8,750 in deferred compensation, $7,200 in car allowance, and health insurance for 12 months.

School Board Chair Terri Hall said, “I want to thank Dr. Jones for his dedication and hard work for the students, staff, and community of Danville Public Schools.”

No specific reason was given for the resignation.

“It has been my privilege and pleasure to serve as Superintendent,” said Jones. “We have excellent staff and great students. I will miss working with them every day. But the time has come for me to pursue other challenges, so it is with reluctance but great anticipation that I extend this resignation.”

The Danville Public School Board will now gather feedback and input from the staff and the community for the recruitment of a successor.

Jones’ last day will be June 30, 2020. An acting superintendent will be named later.

