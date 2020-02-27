Supporters of skill games oppose statewide ban

Skip Santos is a regular at the Valero on Williamson Road.

He likes to play the electronic gaming machines, and visit with his friends.

"You know how the older people, they all meet at Hardees for coffee and breakfast," Santos said Thursday afternoon, "well a lot of us come here and play the machines and drink coffee."

The businesses that host the machines say they've had a significant impact on their bottom line. And with higher minimum wage and other tax increases on the horizon, they say that income will become even more important.

Business owners and other supporters of the gaming machines rallied in Capitol Square Thursday morning.

They hope lawmakers hear the message that a ban on the machines would harm businesses, kill jobs and deprive the state of potential revenue.

"People come here to play and then they buy something from our store, so that increases our revenue for inside sales," said Atul Patel, who owns conveniece stores in the Roanoke Valley.

Critics include groups that oppose gambling on moral grounds, and lawmakers who want to protect the Virginia lottery, or other gambling interests in the state.

But the businesses that host skill games, and the customers who like to play them hope the final legislation will regulate the machines, but allow them to stay.

